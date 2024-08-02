Roberta Taylor obituary: Tribue to actress best known as Gina Gold in The Bill and amorous Irene Raymond in EastEnders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also appeared in Luther, Casualty, and Inspector Morse and featured in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches as one of the malevolent magic practitioners; as well as the 2005 BBC adaptation of Bleak House.

In EastEnders from 1997, her character was involved in storylines including cheating on her husband Terry Raymond (Gavin Richards) and her difficulties with her children by former husband Ted Hills (Brian Croucher).

She left in 2000 when Irene appeared to head off to travel the world. Two years later she was cast in The Bill as the new inspector at Sun Hill police station.

Roberta Taylor.

Gina Gold was a chain-smoking whisky drinker with a sarcastic manner and a filthy temper, who drew comparisons with her EastEnders character. Ms Taylor left the show in 2008.

In 2005 she published her childhood memoirs, Too Many Mothers: An East End Childhood, in which she explored her family’s complex lives.

She previously recalled growing up in a “peculiar family” in which she and her siblings and cousins were “swapped” between her mother’s brothers and sisters. She said she had not seen her father since she was a child, and did not wish to meet him.

“My book is the story of the love of my mum’s life, a married man she met when she was 18, my father,” she said. “At the time it was very difficult – my birth stopped her being free for the rest of her life.