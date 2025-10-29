The team behind Robin Hood's Bay Victorian Weekend say this year will be the last as no new organisers have come forward.

The event has been drawing crowds to the picturesque North Yorkshire seaside village for 30 years.

Held this year on December 6 and 7, and organised by unpaid volunteers, it features guided walks, street music and retro activities as people don Victorian era-inspired clothes.

The announcement, made on Facebook, said its success had “always relied on dedicated steering committees and countless volunteers.

Robin Hoods Bay Victorian Weekend..Keith Harrison rings the Bell ...pic Richard Ponter

"However, with the current group stepping down and no new organisers coming forward, the decision has been made to end the event.”

They hoped everybody would come together to make the last event “truly memorable”, and said people could expect “favourite traditions” and “exciting new additions”.

The post signed off with a tribute to performers, volunteers, visitors and local residents for their support over the past years.

Among those reacting to the post was John Cossham, who has attended the event dressed as “Professor Fiddlesticks” many times.

He said how much he’d enjoyed the event and said he himself was close to retiring after 32 years doing kids entertainment, adding: “Sometimes it is the right thing to do to stop.