Rogue tradesman fined £4000 after failing to build summerhouse and gate

York Magistrates Court

A workman who failed to build a promised summerhouse and gate to a pensioner in Skipton has been fined £4000.

Andrew Keith Piner, of Clitheroe, Lancashire, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 4) after pleading guilty to one offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Piner had been commissioned to provide a summerhouse and gate for the Skipton resident worth some £1880.

Despite texting the customer in May 2023 to tell him that the summerhouse would be ready that week and the gate painted and ready by the Friday, Piner never carried out the work.

In June, Piner admitted that there was no summerhouse or gate and said he would repay the money. However, no refund was sent and the resident had to instruct a solicitor.

Sentencing Piner, District Judge Adrian Lower, said: “It is not the first time that you have been in trouble with the Trading Standards.

“When people pay for work, people expect work to be done.

“The reality of all of this frankly is if you don’t amend your ways, and you keep promising the earth and don’t deliver, then you will become known as a rogue trader, and nobody will want to employ you.”

Piner was ordered to pay a fine, costs and court surcharge totalling £3,885.84.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for trading standards, Cllr Greg White, said: “Piner’s actions caused a great deal of stress to a 77-year-old resident.

“He left him out of pocket and having to instruct a solicitor at his own cost to make a claim in the county court.