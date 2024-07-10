Rolo the rescue recovers just in time for a sporty summer!

Rolo, a one-year-old staffy cross who was found with two broken legs and a broken toe, is now ready to take part in his own very sporty summer after a long recovery at Dogs Trust Leeds.

Rolo, who has bundles of energy, is ready for a summer of chasing a ball, and is hoping that thanks to the Euros, this football mad dog might find a kindred spirit and forever home. Arriving at Dogs Trust Leeds aged just six-months old with two broken legs and a broken toe, Rolo has had a tough start to life. But now, after 346 days in the care of Dogs Trust and having fully recovered, the handsome and energetic Rolo is looking for an owner who can keep him active in bursts, take him for gentle walks and give him the home he deserves. Rolo is a fun and playful dog, who loves meeting people and has great social skills. His long recovery has left him with an abundance of energy that at times he doesn’t know what to do with, but through training he is learning to take it one step at a time. Emma Wakefield, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, says: “Rolo is a handsome, energetic boy who loves playing with a football and is looking for his forever home with someone who can embrace their inner Bellingham or Kane. “He’s had a very tough start to life but is a loving boy who is now ready for a special, sporty summer, burning off his energy and then settling down with lovely owners who are ready to have a lot of fun, with a lovely dog.” If you think Rolo is the dog for you, or you want to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Leeds, visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/leeds.