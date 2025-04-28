A man who was visiting a popular Yorkshire beauty spot was seriously injured when he slipped and fell 30 metres onto rocks, police have said.

The 43-year-old man was visiting Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire when he slipped and fell, Cleveland Police said.

He was airlifted to hospital following the fall at around 7pm on Sunday (Apr 27).

Officers from the force, as well as neighbouring North Yorkshire Police, attended the scene alongside volunteers from Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team and provided initial medical attention.

Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service and critical care vehicle personnel from the Great North Air Ambulance Serivice provided medical care at the site until the Great North Air Ambulance Service arrived and airlifted the man to James Cook University Hospital.

A fire appliance hads for the foot of Roseberry Topping near Great Ayton in North Yorkshire. Photograph by Tony Johnson. | NW

Chief Inspector Tom Sewell of Redcar and Cleveland Police urged visitors to the attraction to be careful when at the top of the cliff.

He said: “Please be mindful of the dangers when walking to the top of Roseberry Topping. The edge at the top of the cliff has an extremely steep drop leading to jagged rocks beneath.