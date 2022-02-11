Rotary Club of Pocklington members take tough decision to close down after 40 years

The Rotary Club of Pocklington will be holding an event for the BHF at Burnby Hall on Wednesday, April 27.

The club’s members voted by a majority to call it a day after 40 years of making a difference in the area and beyond.

The membership, some of whom are inaugural members, has realised that the type of activities it would like to operate are becoming more of a challenge.

It had hoped to recruit a tranche of younger members to sustain the work of the club.

However, appeals to bring in fresh blood via the recruitment drive failed to get the required response.

In the past 40 years the club has been involved in a significant number of community activities and fundraising events for many charities in fulfilling the Rotary’s ethos of ‘service above self’.

During that time it has raised nearly £250,000 with much of the total being distributed locally.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “The next significant event is to be held at the Burnby Hall Community Hall on Wednesday, April 27.

“This will be in aid of the local branch of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

“The speaker will be Angus Ashworth of the Ryedale Auction House. This will be followed by lunch with wine. Tickets will be £30.

“The club recently completed a project in Primrose Wood on Burnby Lane.

“We are also sponsoring the Young People Count Photography competition.

“Also, we are sponsoring two local students to attend the Rotary Young Leadership Award programme in July and August. This initiative has been supported on an annual basis.

“We would like to take this opportunity in thanking local shops, businesses, individuals and the local community for all their superb support for us.