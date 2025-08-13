Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight years ago, writing charity Grimm and Co asked children and young people in Rotherham a big question: If you were in charge of the town, what would you do?

As they began shaping their ideas into a manifesto for Rotherham’s future, they had their own questions for Deborah Bullivant, founder of the charity. ‘Why are all you old people obsessed with this place called Woolworths? What was so special about it?’

Deborah recalls: “I said well I suppose in its time it had everything under one roof – it was all there. They said you’ve got that in the big (shopping centres) though so why do we need that in the town centre?”

The Rotherham Roots street carnival earlier this year. Photo: James Mulkeen

Instead, the young people wanted the heart of Rotherham to be a central hub for culture. “It was interesting as I’d been in meetings about that time with all the suits who were saying we need to bring the big brands back, that’s what will bring the town back to life again,” Deborah remembers. “The kids’ point of view was very different…

“They were saying what we want to see is the town centre really being a showcase for sharing stories, being together with people from other cultures, for creative activities, music, sport, leisure - a whole load of doing things where they could engage with others, pretty much a festival feel to the town where something was going on all the time and Rotherham was animated. They said the shops would come if that was happening.”

Their vision for Rotherham was one focused on culture, leisure and community. It was about providing greater access to arts, sports and creative careers, fostering a sense of pride and belonging, and changing perceptions of a town often noted for its association with scandal and child sexual abuse.

“They wanted, as a town, to think about a positive narrative for Rotherham,” Deborah says. “They were fed up of media, social media, television, everyone – every time Rotherham was mentioned, being mentioned in a deficit position.”

The youngsters then made a call to action aimed at the town’s decision makers and enactors to bring their vision to life.

Rotherham Council and the borough’s cultural organisations and local businesses took the gauntlet, committing to making the area the first self-appointed Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025. It’s not a government programme or a national culture bid, rather a partnership with children and young people, a promise to give them a voice and to work to deliver their ambitions.

It’s not been an easy ride, with a global pandemic and multiple elections to contend with, not to mention Operation Stovewood continually making headlines.

But when January came, Rotherham’s festival year began – 12 months of “imagination, creativity and community”, with music, magic, dance, drama, film, food, exhibitions and events.

“Our mission is to inspire and empower the young minds of Rotherham through a diverse range of cultural and artistic events,” say the partnership of people behind it. “We believe that every child and young person deserves the opportunity to explore their creativity, develop new skills and express themselves in a supportive and inclusive environment.”

Highlights of the year so far have included Otherham Winter Light Festival, a trail of light and sound projections inspired by young people’s reimagining of Rotherham as an otherworldly place.

There was also Roots – a street carnival themed around nature and the environment, UPLIFT urban sport and art festival, and community events like Ferham Festival, Whiston Gala and Aston Carnival.

Alongside these, Children’s Capital of Culture has been working with over 100 schools and colleges in the area through its creative learning programme. One event, back in June, saw over 300 school pupils take part in a borough-wide relay, handing the baton over to South Yorkshire Olympian Ed Clancy as a conclusion to the race.

Leanne Buchan, head of creative programming at Rotherham Council, has been working since 2019 to bring the concept of Children’s Capital of Culture to life and says it has attracted around £8.1 million of inward investment.

“The first key objective was about (young people) wanting to feel proud of where they come from. Often we’d talk to young people and they’d say I’m from Sheffield, or South Yorkshire, they’d not really want to associate with Rotherham.

“They wanted to but they didn’t feel able to. They felt that there was an outside perception that was just too negative. They wanted to feel that sense of pride and belonging.”

That is now beginning to develop, Leanne says. “What was really lovely was (after the schools baton relay) going to other events and seeing children turning up in their school baton relay t-shirts – because they were actually proud to wear something that says Rotherham on it and it was such a special thing for them to be a part of.”

One of the other key objectives for Children’s Capital of Culture was to give children and young people access to more training and skills opportunities in creative sectors and instil confidence that they could remain in Rotherham to pursue such careers.

Leanne says: “Young people were feeling like if they were wanting to explore a career in creative or cultural sectors, they’d have to leave, that the offer wasn’t available to them in Rotherham as a customer and therefore feeling like it wouldn’t be available to them as a career option.”

It is why, for the past few years, Children’s Capital of Culture has been running a young artist in residence scheme to support the likes of singers, designers and content creators. It’s also been hosting a creative and cultural traineeship programme to give 16 to 25-year-olds the chance to undertake paid roles at organisations including Grimm & Co, Wentworth Woodhouse, Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley, Sheffield DocFest, Rotherham Museums and Rotherham United Community Trust. More than 120 young people have now been through the programme, with some now working in creative career paths.

Take 25-year-old Sophie Ellingham, for example, who now works as a digital production apprentice in 4Studio, the digital side of Channel 4, where she helps to deliver social sponsorships and entertainment campaigns.

“Being a part of Children’s Capital of Culture in Rotherham was the first time I felt my creative dreams were recognised and I was never told to ‘be more realistic’ when I shared my goals of wanting to become a film producer,” she says. “The only response was ‘how can we help get you there?’ I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

Loui Goodinson, 20, was one of the first trainees on the programme, working at Wentworth Woodhouse for six months, learning how to make films. Whilst there, a team was on site to film the Netflix series Bodies. “I asked if I could shadow,” Loui says, “and from there, I got invited back to be on set and had more and more great opportunities to meet people and create my own contacts. I’ve since made a career out of it. I’m currently a freelance marshal and locations assistant for TV production companies, working on some huge shows and films including Adolescence alongside Steven Graham and the cast.”

Abi Cobb, 22, also secured a place on the first cohort of traineeships and is now the engagement manager for the Children’s Capital of Culture programme.

“We’re delivering youth events and making the town centre a more energetic place to be, encouraging more creativity in schools, giving young people access to more arts qualifications and skills, and giving work to young artists trying to get their first break here,” Abi says. “Young people do not need to leave Rotherham to work in the creative sector.”

Leanne agrees. “Being able to develop networks wider than Rotherham but still be based here to build your future and that sense of feeling that things are possible is one of the big legacies and impacts of the programmes.”

There’s still more to come from the festival year too, from a children and young people’s takeover at Rotherham Show to a community opera co-produced and performed by young people from across the borough.

Arts organisation Flux Rotherham is also continuing its Gallery Town project, championing local artistic talent, including young people, and showcasing large scale artworks in outdoor locations across Rotherham.

Going forward, “Flux will make it happen that children and young people continue to be a really strong voice in our programming - selecting and commissioning work and deciding what happens,” says director Helen Jones.

“I think we’ve learnt a huge amount (from Children’s Capital of Culture). Every time I take something to the Youth Programming Panel, I have massive respect for their thoughtfulness and insight into making a difference for their town, which is really exciting…Children and young people are our next generation of workforce, of artists, and of imagineers.”

For all those involved, it is hoped that this festival year will be a springboard for continuing work to include children and young people in the development of their communities and Rotherham town centre.

“You can already see changes happening from this,” says Deborah. “There’s a whole narrative that’s changing about this town - and from within it first. Externally people are visiting, people who have never been before are coming here.

