The colum of thick black smoke can be seen for miles after a blaze broke out on Gin House Lane in Musbrough, Rotherham .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A statement from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have six fire engines in attendance at an industrial fire on Gin House Lane in Musbrough, Rotherham. A further five appliances are on the way to tackle this fire which involves a large amount of recycling equipment. Avoid the area if you can!"