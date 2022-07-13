Rotherham fire: Huge plume of black smoke spotted as fire breaks out on industrial estate

Fire crews are battling a fire at an industrial estate in Yorkshire which has sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:11 pm

The colum of thick black smoke can be seen for miles after a blaze broke out on Gin House Lane in Musbrough, Rotherham.

A total of 11 fire engines have been sent to the scene.

The fire service said the fire involved a large amount of recycling equipment.

A huge plume of black smoke can be seen across Rotherham (Pic: Benjamin Fearn on Twitter)

A statement from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have six fire engines in attendance at an industrial fire on Gin House Lane in Musbrough, Rotherham. A further five appliances are on the way to tackle this fire which involves a large amount of recycling equipment. Avoid the area if you can!"

Updates to follow.

