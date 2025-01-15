Residents living in NHS accommodation at the site of Rotherham Hospital have asked the council to back their fight to withdraw an eviction notice, as they say they are in ‘limbo’.

Organiser Mick Suter, chair of the Sheffield Save Our NHS campaign group, says that 76 NHS staff living in three accommodation blocks at the hospital were served eviction notices by the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust in December.

The trust says that it will cost too much to bring the three blocks – Loxley Court, Derwent Court and Swale Court – ‘up to modern living standards’, and carry out repairs to ‘identified safety risks’.

Ahead of today’s full council meeting, a demonstration took place outside Rotherham Town Hall, where tenants called on RMBC to back their campaign to keep the blocks open.

'Stop privatisation'

One resident, who did not wish to be named, has lived in the accommodation since 2007.

He told the local democracy reporting service of his shock upon learning of the evictions.

“[I was] really shocked, because we didn’t know it was coming.

“It’s daunting, having to start again,” he added.

“I’m in limbo land.”

During the meeting, the tenant asked RMBC to consider buying the blocks from the NHS, or managing them, so that tenants could remain in their homes.

Councillor Sarah Allen, cabinet member for housing, told the meeting that the block are not up for sale, and that the council would be ‘unlikely’ to purchase them if they were.

“We have been working very closely with the NHS to help identify alternative accommodation for the households affected by the change,” added Coun Allen.

Coun Allen added that RMBC has ‘successfully rehomed’ some of the residents, and has held housing advice sessions in the hospital.

“As we understand it, the NHS Trust is not considering selling these blocks, and will be using them in the future.

“If they were to before sale, it’s unlikely that the council would be in a position to acquire them, given their location and potential refurbishment costs.”

A spokesperson for The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Residents of three of our accommodation blocks were informed in August 2024 that their tenancy agreements would end in January 2025 due to the unaffordable costs of addressing both the identified safety risks and of bringing the blocks up to modern living standards. The safety of our residents is of utmost importance to us and the decision taken is a reflection of this.

“We understand and value the important role our colleagues have in providing vital healthcare services to Rotherham and we want to support and retain them in their roles.

“We have worked closely with residents to understand their individual needs and provide support to them in securing alternative housing.