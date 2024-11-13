Roundabout turned into 'industrial wasteland' after council dumped 10 tonnes of stone

A councillor says a roundabout has been turned into an “industrial wasteland” after a council dug up grass and spread 10 tonnes of stone in its place.

The roundabout on Boothferry Road, known locally as “Darley’s”, is on the way to Hessle, near Hull.

Labour councillor David Nolan accused East Riding Council of acting like “environmental vandals” and “taking the easy way out to avoid strimming the grass and maintaining a floral display as they have been doing for 30 years”.

He is asking other councillors to back a motion today asking the council to reverse the work.

He claimed Hessle was being treated as “second best” to Beverley or Bridlington, adding: “The council declared a climate emergency in 2021. But their actions are anything but environmentally friendly. Instead of continuing to maintain a green roundabout with planting of flowers for bees, they’ve behaved like environmental vandals. They’ve left trees behind but by covering the ground with stones, they are likely to die off.”

On social media people have described the roundabout looking like a “1970s estate” and an “absolute disgrace”. But East Riding Council said they’d had complaints about it being an eyesore previously, and a “few compliments” about how it looks now.