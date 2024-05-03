Royal Dock, Grimsby: Police investigating 'unexplained death' after body of man found on boat
Humberside Police were called to Royal Dock in Grimsby shortly after 2pm on Thursday (May 2) following reports a man had been found dead on a boat.
A police cordon is currently in place as of Friday morning (May 3).
Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation and we are following lines of enquiry to identify the man, whose death is currently being treated as unexplained.
“A scene guard remains in place whilst we seek to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, and those in the area can expect to see an increased police presence."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 270 of May 2. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.