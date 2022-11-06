The Countess of Wessex urged people to buy the famous Sheffield condiment on a visit to the Steel City to present a British Empire Medal to 11-year-old charity fundraiser Tobias Weller. And after having a taste of it in gravy, she took a bottle of it home with her after stopping off at Blend Kitchen, a social enterprise on Ecclesall Road, later in the afternoon. It is not known whether She and Prince Edward have used it yet in their Royal kitchen.

Blend Kitchen’s Yorkshire puddings were also given the Royal seal of approval when Countess Sophie visited, before she took her Henderson’s home. Blend Kitchen, which helps train adults who face barriers to employment for hospitality careers, welcomed the Countess on Thursday, November 3.

She went behind the scenes in the kitchen, donning an apron to whip up the Yorkshire puds and learn the secrets to a perfect rise. She then tucked into miniature Yorkshire puddings filled with caramelised onion and Henderson’s Relish gravy plus a dessert version starring apple, cinnamon and Nether Edge honey.

Countess of Wessex, checks out her bottle of Henderson's Relish, during a visit to social enterprise Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road. Picture: NIKEEI.IMGGRPHY

Her Royal Highness left with a miniature bottle of the famous Sheffield sauce to take home to Bagshot Park in Surrey, and thanked the team for teaching her to make “proper” Yorkshire puddings. Blend Kitchen chefs served guests charcuterie, mushroom soup with pesto and fruit platters before welcoming their Royal guest.

Chef Sandra MacLeod, aged 55 and from Sheffield, said: “It was brilliant and she was wonderful, just a normal person really. She told us how her Yorkshire puddings look good but when she takes them out they go flat, so we gave her a few tips on how to do them properly. It was such a boost for the team to have a Royal visit.”

During her visit, The Countess spoke to a diverse mix of guests who have been involved with Blend Kitchen since its launch six years ago. They included charity chiefs and ambassadors as well as a ukulele and dance group which uses the site for events.

Justin Rowntree, Blend Kitchen general manager, said afterwards: “To have this kind of Royal recognition is overwhelming because we’ve just been getting on with it, struggling on through Covid and the cost of living crisis. I hope this visit helps us reach more forward-thinking employers we need to work with and for them to realise how we create valuable employees whose diversity brings massive benefits to their business.”

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with chef SimonClarke, during a visit to social enterprise Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road. Picture: NIKEEI.IMGGRPHY

The Countess had earlier visited Sheffield’s Paces School to present young fundraiser ‘Captain’ Tobias Weller with his British Empire Medal – where she had also spoken about the city delicacy that is Henderson’s Relish.