The sight and sound of flocks whirling through the air and heading out to sea in search of food from Bempton Cliffs has long attracted visitors to its three-mile stretch of coastline between Flamborough Head and Filey.

They throng the clifftop viewing platforms to see the vast colonies of gannets – the largest in mainland Britain – as well as guillemots, razorbills, fulmars and kittiwakes.

RSPB Bempton is also renowned for its puffin colony, a favourite with visitors for their colourful bills, guttural cry and clockwork-toy flight.

And it now seems that word about the reserve is well and truly out – with visitor numbers hitting record highs this year.

RSPB Bempton says footfall between January and June is up 31 per cent on the same period last year, with 91,667 visitors recorded so far this year.

Reserve manager Dave O’Hara said: “We’re delighted with these results.

“We have a loyal following of visitors from across Yorkshire and increasingly from across the country and overseas.

“It’s this support that helps us do more to protect our seabird populations, such as our successful campaign to end industrial sandeel fishing in the North Sea.”

The unusually dry and sunny weather must have played a part, as well as being showcased on national TV.

The reserve also scored 90 per cent in the annual VisitEngland quality assessments for visitor attractions, and was commended for its easy to use website, warm visitor welcome and quality of the café.

Scott Davison-Smith, commercial operations manager, said: "People just want to re-connect with nature and what better way to do it than visit the only place in Yorkshire where you can see this amazing seabird spectacle.

"Receiving a 90 per cent score from VisitEngland’s annual quality assessment is the icing on the cake.

“It’s heartening too to know that our visitors want to help make a difference for nature.

"Doing more to look after our marine environment has never been more important given the range of threats our seabirds face and every visit made helps us to conserve the special wildlife here.”

However all is not well with seabird populations with more than half of the species declining over the last 20 years.

One in four puffins have been lost from across the UK since 2000.

Scott said: “This is one of the reasons why visitor support for Bempton is so vital.

"When people visit us, they learn more about the threats seabirds are facing and help support our crucial conservation work here, including monitoring of species.”

Open to visitors year-round, except for Christmas day, RSPB Bempton says now is the time to see gannets diving into the sea, bringing food back for their chicks.