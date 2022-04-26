RSPCA frees badger which got stuck in a skip while hunting for food

Fortunately the RSPCA was on hand to rescue the badger, and footage shows the badger being released back into the wild.

The badger was found in the skip at a commercial premises - at Stockbridge Technology Centre on Bishopdyke Road near Selby - on Friday morning (April 22).

RSPCA inspector Laura Barber attended the shortly after the discovery and was able to successfully free the fully grown adult badger from his predicament.

Badger trapped in skip in Selby

She said: “The badger was unable to get out and was cowering in the corner and clearly distressed.

“He must have got in to search for food but with the steep sides couldn’t get back out. I was able to use my reach and rescue pole to poke him out of the back of the skip and get my grasper around him after a couple of failed attempts and pull him out into my kennel.

“He was very fiesty and strong which is a good sign. He had a scabbed over wound above his tail, but luckily no other injuries.”

After seeking advice about his old wound, which was healing, Inspector Barber was then able to release him in a meadow near to where he was found.

She said: “He was definitely pleased to be out of the skip and it was lovely to see him run off. It’s always great to be able to rescue a wild animal like this and release them there and then so as not to cause them any further distress.”

If you spot a wild animal in distress, monitor it from a safe distance and contact the RSPCA’s emergency hotline for advice on 0300 1234 999.