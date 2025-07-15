Rural areas "suffering" due to lack of social housing, charity says

Research from the CPRE reveals that only 20 per cent of rural local authorities have set specific targets for social rent housing in their Local Plans, the documents that set out the long-term development needs for an area

Rural areas are suffering from an under-supply of social housing, according to a report from a countryside charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from the CPRE reveals that only 20 per cent of rural local authorities have set specific targets for social rent housing in their Local Plans, the documents that set out the long-term development needs for an area

And some eight out of ten rural local authorities have seen a consistent under-supply of new homes since 1997, with some councils having no plans to build any new social housing at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said this represents a “fundamental failure to address the housing needs of local people who cannot afford market-rate or even so-called 'affordable' housing.”

The report follows a decision by the government to scrap rural targets for new affordable homes in its new Social and Affordable Housing Programme.

CPRE research shows that there are currently more than 300,000 people on waiting lists for social housing in rural England.

The charity’s head of planning Paul Miner said: ‘The government’s commitment to build more social housing is encouraging, but we’re not yet convinced that enough will be done to tackle the housing crisis in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not enough priority is being given in rural local plans to building social homes, so Angela Rayner needs to step in and make it a clear expectation that we see more genuinely affordable homes in every new housing estate in rural England.'

Earlier this month, deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced a drive to build 300,000 new social and affordable properties by 2035, backed by a £39 billion investment announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in last month’s spending review.

Calling on the social housing sector to “work together to turn the tide on the housing crisis together”, the Deputy Prime Minister said the investment was “the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”.

But government figures reveal a deepening housing crisis across rural England, with homelessness up 73 per cent since 2018. Rates of rough sleeping in some countryside areas now exceed those in major cities, and research carried out by CPRE in 2023 revealed that twelve rural local authorities had rates of rough sleeping higher than the national average and seven higher than that in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In North Yorkshire, while a new housing needs assessment has been commissioned by the council, it has not yet been published.

But CPRE’s analysed figures show around 1780 social houses are needed per year in East Riding, and 2570 in North Yorkshire.

Housing charity Shelter has argued that the Government needs to build 90,000 new social homes a year for the next decade – five times the figure Ms Rayner has committed to.