Rushpool Hall: Yorkshire 19th century wedding venue based in Saltburn-by-the-Sea wins national award
The Saltburn-by-the-Sea venue dates back to years of 1863-1864 when it was constructed at the head of the valley gardens for Mr John Bell along the Yorkshire Coast.
Mr Bell was one of the pioneer iron masters of Bell Brothers, a company that controlled and worked the ironstone mines in Skelton.
Rushpool Hall was built with the first ironstone raised from the Bell Brothers’ Skelton shaft mine. Since then, the Victorian architecture has been used for weddings.
The hall has been awarded at the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards held on March 27, 2024.
Owner of Rushpool Hall and CEO of The Gilchrist Collection, Samantha Gilchrist, collected the award with additional finalist trophies for The Ravenswood and Highly Manor in Sussex, Crowcombe Court in Somerset and Danby Castle in Whitby.
“All Gilchrist Collection wedding venues take pride in offering personalised experiences tailored to each couple’s vision,” Ms Gilchrist said.
“Our dedicated teams go above and beyond to ensure seamless planning, attentive service on the big day, and a commitment to turning dreams into reality.
“Winning a customer service award is a great humour and reflects our unwavering dedication to creating unforgettable memories for every couple.”
Rushpool Hall joined the Gilchrist Collection in 2020 and its stunning sea-view location and striking architecture has made it a popular wedding destination in North Yorkshire.
Guides for Brides provides couples with online guidance and recommendations for wedding suppliers and venues in the UK and beyond.
Head of strategy at Guides for Brides and host for the award ceremony, Nikita Thorne, said: “The Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards are a national recognition for wedding venues and suppliers that deliver exceptional customer care.
“We are honoured to be able to recognise and reward these businesses who have represented the best of the best in customer service throughout 2023.”
This year’s Awards Ceremony also raised more than £1,400 for Guides for Brides’ charity partners, Towards Recovery.
