'Sad' donkey found at bus stop returned home by police who joked it was trying to run off to the seaside

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were called by a passer-by who had spotted little Murphy grazing on the central reservation of the A64 near Whitwell, North Yorks.

A spokesman for the force said they discovered the donkey had escaped from a field that he shares with a llama and a flock of sheep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy was checked over and taken back to the field by his owner where he settled down for a rest after an eventful morning.

While the donkey looked sad, police reassured the public he had been checked over and was absolutely fine

The spokesman said: "We know he looks a bit sad in the photo but rest assured Murphy was checked over and is absolutely fine, probably just upset that his adventure had been curtailed.

"We’re not sure whether Murphy just fancied a tasty snack on the central reservation – they do say the grass is always greener on the other side…

"Or perhaps he was considering catching a bus to Scarborough to start a new career on the beach?"