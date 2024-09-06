Sam Greetham: The Scarborough swimming teacher who attended six summer Olympics
He was also chief referee for the Olympic 10K marathon swim in London.
He was one of the founding members of British Swimming, the organisation set up in the aftermath of a dismal display in the pool at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
He attended six summer Olympics in all, while continuing to coach youngsters back home.
Born in Scarborough’s old town in March 1944, he was raised by his adopted parents, Samuel and Diana Greetham.
He attended Friarage school and later Scarborough Technical College.
In 1963 he became an apprentice joiner with Charles Day and Sons, before running his own company.
He joined Scarborough Swimming Club in 1954 and won over 100 trophies in a 10-year period, as well as holding the record for the Castle-Foot Swim in 1965.
In 2015 he was made an honorary Freeman of Scarborough and earlier this year was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame in Cancun, Mexico.
He is survived by his partner Sue Taylor and their extended family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.