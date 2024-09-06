Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also chief referee for the Olympic 10K marathon swim in London.

He was one of the founding members of British Swimming, the organisation set up in the aftermath of a dismal display in the pool at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attended six summer Olympics in all, while continuing to coach youngsters back home.

Sam Greetham

Born in Scarborough’s old town in March 1944, he was raised by his adopted parents, Samuel and Diana Greetham.

He attended Friarage school and later Scarborough Technical College.

In 1963 he became an apprentice joiner with Charles Day and Sons, before running his own company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Scarborough Swimming Club in 1954 and won over 100 trophies in a 10-year period, as well as holding the record for the Castle-Foot Swim in 1965.

In 2015 he was made an honorary Freeman of Scarborough and earlier this year was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame in Cancun, Mexico.