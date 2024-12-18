Sankta Lucia: Worshippers gathered at York Minister for Christmas build-up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A candlelit procession and carol service for all the family based on the traditional Swedish Lucia celebration.

In Sweden, Lucia is one of the most significant traditions in the calendar – a powerful symbol and celebration of light and an integral part of the Advent season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A York Minster spokesman said: “The celebration of Sankta Lucia is based on the bravery and martyrdom of a young Sicilian girl – St Lucy – who died in the early fourth century.

The celebration of Sankta Lucia: Festival of Light at York Minster, based on the bravery and martyrdom of a young Sicilian girl St Lucy who died in the early fourth century.

"Her name and story reached Sweden along with Christianity, and she remained popular even after the Reformation as the bringer of light during the long darkness of winter.”

This year’s service featured the Chorus Pictor Choir & Friends, Stockholm, Sweden, who will form the procession which enters the cathedral’s Nave singing the traditional Lucia song. The singers were dressed in white gowns and carry candles, with Lucia herself as the focal point, wearing a crown of candles and a red ribbon around her waist, symbolising her martyrdom.

The service is run in partnership with the York Anglo-Scandinavian Society. The service will also be livestreamed via our YouTube channel and this page so you can enjoy the service from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to legend, Lucy brought food and aid to Christians hiding in the Roman catacombs, wearing a candle-lit wreath on her head to light her way, leaving both hands free to carry as much food as possible.

Alida Freding wears a crown of candles symbolising St Lucy as she leads the celebration of Sankta Lucia: Festival of Light at York Minster, based on the bravery and martyrdom of a young Sicilian girl St Lucy who died in the early fourth century.

Because her name means "light" and her feast day had at one time coincided with the shortest day of the year prior to calendar reforms, it is now widely celebrated as a festival of light.