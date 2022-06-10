No one knows who developed Bitcoin but the person - or people - who did go under the guise of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Not very much is known about the myserious figure, who alleged to have started working on Bitcoin in the late 2000s, but gave up at some point in 2010.

A number of people have come forward claiming to be the person behind the now infamous cryptocurrency, including a James Bilal Caan who reportedly worked in IT for the NHS.

A new book claimsBitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto lives in South Yorkshire

Now, a new book published by author Ivy McLemore claims it was Mr Caan who invited Bitcoin - from his base in a small Yorkshire village near Doncaster.

Titled Finding Satoshi - The Real Story Behind Msyterious Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto, the book sees the author travel to Finningley to meet with Mr Caan and his wife Zhada.

Ivy says the book is "non-fiction and 100 per cent provably true".

It says the story is "a stranger-than-fiction account of an under-the-radar, little-known suspect and suggests that finding Bitcoin’s creator relies on information only Satoshi himself can provide."

It describes Bitcoin as: "a digital-age mathematical miracle based on the fundamental concepts of freedom and trust. Ultimately, it could lead to a separation of money and state and become as consequential to society as the invention of the wheel and the discovery of fire".

A number of people have set out to find out who the mysterious Satoshi is, and many people may think it's not important. But, as the book itself points out, with the price of Bitcoin continuing to rise unlike any asset in modern history, so does the relevance of finding the person who created it.