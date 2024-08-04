A warning about a huge jellyfish which washed up on a Scarborough beach caused confusion after a photo of it was posted online.

The jellyfish was large and flat with a red tinge which people joked looked like a bad parmo.

Richard Coulson had been enjoying a walk on the South Bay beach when his size 11 feet nearly stepped on a huge jellyfish.

He couldn’t believe his eyes at the size of it - so much so he took a photo to warn other people.

Richard turned to a local facebook group to post: “Please be careful in or on the beach we just nearly walked over this.

“Huge jellyfish. Put my shoe there just to put some perspective on the size of it.”

A huge jellyfish washed up on the beach at Scarborough | Richard Coulson

Richard had been having an evening paddle with his wife when he spotted the jellyfish stranded on the beach.

Fellow members of the group shared their jellyfish experiences locally but several people had been left confused by the photo.