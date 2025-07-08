Scarborough Cliff Lift: Celebrations for 150th anniversary of iconic ride

The Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift celebrates 150 years in service ..Operator Darryl Taylor awaiting further customers. Pic: Richard Ponter

For 150 years, the lift at Scarborough Spa has transported holidaymakers and residents alike up and down the cliffs.

Believed to be the oldest cliff lift in Britain, it was the focus of summer celebrations in the seaside resort over the weekend.

The lift, built in 1875, is also the country’s oldest funicular railway - and it precedes arguably the more well known Central Tramway at the Grand Hotel by some six years.

North Yorkshire Council hosted a free weekend of family activities, live performances and heritage displays on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Spa Cliff Lift.

Leader of the council Carl Les said: “The Spa Cliff Lift is a much-loved part of Scarborough’s heritage and a symbol of the town’s Victorian charm.

“We’re proud to support events like this that bring communities together and shine a spotlight on the landmarks that make North Yorkshire so distinctive.”

The lift cost some £8000 to build and was designed by a London based engineer named Mr Lucas.

It was then built by the Crossley brothers of Manchester, with the two cars on the funicular system able to carry some 20 passengers at a time.

Originally pumped by gas and water, the hydraulic system was replaced in 1879 by steam pumps - again replaced by electric winding motors in the 1930s which are still similar to those used today.

In its heyday in the 1940s, some 1.2m people travelled on the cliff lift each year.

The lift was fully automated in 1997, having been purchased by Scarborough Borough Council in 1993.

Some 1400 people travelled on the lift on its first day of operation - July 6 1875 - paying the fee of one old penny.

The price has increased somewhat with a single journey now costing £1.50, while a return costs £2.50. The lift’s popularity sparked the building of four other cliff lifts in Scarborough – North Cliff, Queens Parade Cliff, St Nicholas Cliff and the Central Cliff Lift, which still exists today.

Scarborough Spa’s operations manager, Christopher James, said: “The Spa Cliff Lift is a famous part of Scarborough’s coastal history, and this celebration is a great way to honour its past while looking to the future.

“It’s just the beginning, with more exciting projects on the horizon as part of the wider Scarborough 400 heritage programme, which will mark the town’s 400th anniversary next year.” The weekend opened with a ceremonial descent by local dignitaries, echoing the lift’s original launch, accompanied by a live brass band.

Artwork by young people inspired by the lift was also on show throughout the venue.

Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift’s longest-serving supervisor, Alan Wilson, said: “I’ve worked on the lift for 23 years, and I still love it, so much so I’ve no plans to retire just yet.