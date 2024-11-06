Scarborough hosts first-ever North Yorkshire Axe Throwing Championship: Why axe throwing is popular in Yorkshire

With the first-ever North Yorkshire Axe Throwing Championship due to take place next week, we look at why this thrilling sport is popping up throughout the region from bars to activity centres and amusement arcades.

North Yorkshire Water Park will be hosting the Championship, set to take place on Saturday November 16 2024.

This competition, launched in association with Valhalla North, will see both beginners and experienced throwers to step up, sharpen their skills, and compete for the ultimate title of North Yorkshire’s Axe Throwing Champion.

Axe throwing has a strong link to the region, due to “Yorkshire’s strong viking heritage,” says Park manager James Whitehead - not to mention the rise in popularity with young people searching for experiences to share on social media.

North Yorkshire Water Park

Mr Whitehead, operations manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: "There's a real thrill to axe throwing that resonates with Yorkshire's strong Viking heritage.

“We're constantly reminded of the warrior culture that once thrived here and axe throwing taps into that spirit—it's as close as you can get to stepping into a Viking’s boots, testing your strength and precision in a way they might have done centuries ago.

“It’s perfect for anyone aged 12 and up, a year-round sport that channels history into pure excitement."

Held in the park’s newly unveiled Adventure Wood, this adrenaline-fuelled day will see participants battle it out across six rounds, with three champion titles up for grabs: Under 18 Champion, Novice Champion, and Expert Champion.

Axe throwing at North Yorkshire Water Park

Carl Howe, the former European Axe Throwing Champion, will return to North Yorkshire Water Park as the event’s official host.

After opening the park's axe throwing area earlier this year, Carl is back to showcase his skills and offer participants expert tips.

Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re beyond excited to be hosting the inaugural Axe Throwing Championship at North Yorkshire Water Park.

“The response to the new axe throwing area has been fantastic, and bringing Carl Howe back to host adds an extra element to the event and something truly special.

“We can’t wait to see the day unfold and witness the talent that we have across the region – it’s set to be an unforgettable day.”

Tickets are available for £35 per person, with a special early bird offer for those booking before November 6. Early bird ticket holders will receive an exclusive championship t-shirt. Spaces are limited, so you can book via North Yorkshire Water Park’s website.

The programme for the day begins with registration at 11 am, followed by the competition's official start at noon. After an exciting day of axe throwing, the event will conclude with a medal presentation and a hearty ‘Pie & Peas Supper’ for everyone.