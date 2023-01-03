Conservationists have accused North Yorkshire County Council of destroying a nationally important colony of nesting kittiwakes in Scarborough.

Around 270 pairs of the gull species breed annually at Scarborough Spa Bridge, but problems caused by ‘anti-social seagulls’ who steal food, behave aggressively and damage buildings with their droppings have led to the council deploying deterrent measures.

Kittiwakes are protected by law, and are also on the red list of endangered species, so wildlife watchers were outraged at the decision to remove the colony.

Writer and campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor said: “The nests have been deliberately cleared leaving approximately 270 pairs homeless. I want to understand the reasoning behind this, especially given that kittiwakes are red listed - a term meaning they face national extinction and need 'urgent action' - of help, not hinderance. Site loyal, clearing their nesting site equates to destroying their homes.

The nesting kittiwakes at Scarborough Spa Bridge

”Kittiwakes are not on a 'pest' list and Spa Bridge is not next to residential dwellings so I don't understand the measures.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s corporate director for business and environmental services, Karl Battersby, said: “The work on the Spa footbridge in Scarborough came in response to concerns raised locally about the environmental impact of birds nesting and roosting on the bridge and the damage their excrement was causing to the iconic bridge, which is a listed structure.

“Before beginning the work, we commissioned an independent habitat assessment, as we are rightly required to do, and consulted Natural England. The conclusion was that the action would not

be detrimental to the birds’ wider habitat.

“The work was scheduled to avoid a time when birds would be present on the bridge. It involved cleaning off old nest material and excrement, treating with disinfectant and placing small pots of

optical gel on the ledges. The same treatment has previously been used elsewhere in Scarborough.

“The optical gel provides a visual deterrent designed to prevent birds from nesting there when they return from sea at the start of the next breeding season. The gel is not harmful to birds. This

method was chosen over netting or electrical deterrents, as netting risked entangling birds, as well as being unsightly.

