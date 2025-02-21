Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson is the operations manager at Scarborough’s North Bay Railway, a man dedicated to his job, trains and visitors.

He is one of the 10 finalists in VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar competition, which celebrates the unsung heroes of the tourist industry, having been selected from scores of submissions from employers and destinations across England covering all areas and aspects of tourism.

VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar competition seeks out champions working in tourism who provide the most memorable experiences for visitors, as well as showcasing the variety and quality of England’s tourism offer and destinations.

Steve Johnson of North Bay Railway is one of the finalists for VisitEngaland Superstar awards..working in the cabin.

The finalists go on to compete for the title of Tourism Superstar, decided by a public vote and run on VisitEngland’s website.

For Mr Johnson, 35, the 20-in gauge railway at Scarborough is something he has been interested in for as long as he can remember after regular visits to the town as a child.

The two-mile line is the biggest miniature railway in Britain and has been operating since 1931. It runs along the coast between Peasholm Park and Scalby Mills.

He said: “I’ve been interested in the railway from birth more or less.

Steve Johnson of North Bay Railway is one of the finalists for VisitEngaland Superstar awards.

"We would go to the chalet on the weekend and I would chase the trains and then started going to help out.

"I’m the operations manager now – if it moves, I run it. That includes the railway, the water chute – even the walker balls – literally everything that moves.

Mr Johnson said the nomination for the award came from out of the blue.

He said: “When my boss, Peter, said that he’d put me up for the award, it was a lovely surprise.

"It’s the best job in the world, but its hard graft, so it’s nice to be appreciated. The nomination is great and the publicity is fantastic for the railway.

"Lots of people ask me for my favourite memory – and they expect me to say meeting Kylie [Minogue who performed at Scaborough Open Air Theatre in 2019] when she did The Locomotion.

"I guess it is up there, but my absolute favourite memory would be winning an award from the Transport Trust for restoring Neptune back in 2009 while I still an apprentice.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “We have the most fantastic, passionate people working in England’s tourism industry who continually raise the customer service bar.

"We congratulate the 10 finalists and wish them every success in the competition, though of course they are all superstars already.

"Please do show your support for our outstanding finalists and cast your votes.”

The superstar with the highest number of votes is crowned winner at the end of the competition with the Tourism Superstar award handed out in spring at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence event.