Scarborough Spa bridge: Busy Yorkshire bridge expected to be closed for hours due to police incident
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene at Scarborough’s Spa bridge this morning.
The force has so far released little detail about the exact nature of the incident, but has said a cordon is in place and will likely remain for most of the morning.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at the Scarborough Spa bridge.
“A cordon is in place around the bridge and is expected to be for most of the morning. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting log number 70 of July 23.
We will publish updates here when we have them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.