Scarborough's seafront observation wheel taken apart to head to Hull Fair

The wheel on Scarborough seafront is coming down

The 32-metre high wheel, on the site of the former Futurist Theatre on Scarborough’s seafront, has been giving visitors panoramic views of the resort and out to sea over the summer.

After the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's Hull Fair, Europe's largest travelling fair starts on Friday October 8 and will run until Saturday, October 16.

After Hull Fair, the attraction, which can carry up to 144 passengers and is operated by Observation Wheel UK, will go up outside St George's Hall in Liverpool.

The operator has a number of options for next year - but the preferred one is to return to Scarborough.