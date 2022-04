The hit convention returned to the Victorian Scarborough Spa, with characters from Star Wars, Dr Who, and Ghostbusters - and many more - congregating on the seafront.

Guests included Mike Fielding, who played Naboo in The Mighty Boosh, Julie Dawn Cole, who was Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Dean Andrews, star of Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes.

Attendees naturally drew plenty of attention from passers-by - here are the best photos from the event.

1. SCI-FI Scarborough Cosplayers gather at SCI-FI Scarborough held this weekend at the Scarborough Spa

2. Husband and wife team Wilson Whitley, dressed as Mandalorian, and his wife Tammy, dressed as a Jedi Guard, members of Mos Eisley Misfits, protect the Scarborough Spa walls for oncoming enemy.

3. Who you gonna call? Ross Pickering and Phil Wilson, dressed at Ghostbusters characters [Image: James Hardisty]

4. EXTERMINATE! A Dalek heads back towards Scarborough Spa [Image: James Hardisty]