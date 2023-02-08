A group of villagers have opposed plans by a landowner to turn a former quarry into a tourism and leisure resort described as ‘the Center Parcs of Yorkshire’.

The gravel pits at Scorton, near Richmond, have recently been restored and returned to nature after Tarmac’s lease to extract minerals from the site ended.

The Save Our Scorton campaign group have sprung into action after the landowners, Tancred Gravel Ltd, submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Request to Richmondshire Council ahead of a full planning application for a tourism development.

The villagers claim that since Tarmac left, the quarry has become an important wildlife habitat and recreational area for the community, which could be lost if the resort goes ahead.

Save Our Scorton members at Scorton Lakes

According to the planning documents prepared by Tancred’s agent, the proposal is for 171 eco-lodges aimed at visitors, 155 retirement apartments, staff accommodation, a spa, farm shop, watersports facility, bar, Trim Trail, wildflower meadow walks and solar farm.

Tancred’s agent has identified potential issues regarding the impact on the ecosystem and has commissioned habitat surveys to identify any protected species.

Scorton residents fear the development could cause ‘traffic chaos’ both during and after construction and damage the wildlife sanctuary that Tarmac created alongside paths and bridleways around the lakes.

Tancred has approached Northumberland Estates, owned by the Dukes of Northumberland of Alnwick Castle, as a potential development partner. The resort would be named Scorton Waterside.

The site has become an important wildlife habitat since Tarmac left

Peter Blanchard, who lives in Scorton, said: “It would be a tragedy for the village if this plan went ahead. We have this wonderful facility on our doorstep. I use it every single day. But the new development would be like Center Parcs in Scorton.”

Tarmac’s restoration work has been praised by the group, who said they have created a ‘growing asset’ for the local area. They have planted 50,000 reeds and 34 acres of new woodland, and installed 30 bat boxes. There are now 9km of footpaths, a car park and a tunnel beneath the main road for safer access.

The villagers believe a third of the country’s dragonfly species can be found at Scorton Lakes as well as butterflies, hares, otters and bats.

Mr Blanchard added: “Tarmac told us they were going to do all these things and we’ve seen it happen. They’ve kept their word.

“If this holiday park went ahead the huge investment in time and cost would be lost in favour of something where the only motive seems to be making money. It will destroy nearly everything that’s been done so carefully.”

The documents submitted so far emphasise the development’s eco credentials, and say the resort will focus on wellness, offering activities such as yoga, cycling, walking and kayaking. The solar panels will power the site and sustainable construction materials will be used. The accommodation is described as ‘quality’ and having ‘year-round appeal’, boosting the prospect of permanent jobs.

The developers say the retirement apartments will contribute to local housing needs in an area with a large proportion of over-60s.