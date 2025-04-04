Family pay tribute to 'much-loved dad' who died after crashing into lamppost

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:06 BST
A family have paid tribute to a man who died when the motorbike he was riding crashed into a lamppost.

Scott ‘Dotty’ Gordon, who was 36, died when the motorbike he was riding crashed into a lamppost shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday (Apr 2).

The crash happened on Mitchell Avenue in Thornaby. Scott, who was from Thornaby, sadly died at the scene.

His family paid tribute to him in a short statement released by Cleveland Police, saying he was a ‘loving son, dad and partner’.

A statement from Cleveland Police added: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the collision and any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 057831.

