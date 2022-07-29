Ian Cameron from Fife in Scotland wanted to treat wife Lorraine to a cake for her milestone 60th.

He came across a business called Wendy's Cakes, Bakes and Makes after an online search.

Ian ordered an eight-inch chocolate cake with a rectangle-shaped base with an eight-inch replica of a vinyl record on top.

Fortunately a Good Samaritan was able to deliver the cake

He planned to pick it up before her celebration and rang to organise collecting the £85 cake.

Ian then discovered that the bakery was actually 230 miles away in Leeds.

Cake shop owner Wendy Neary, 61, put out an appeal on Facebook asking anyone if they could deliver the cake to Ian.

The cake travelled from Leeds to Scotland

Chris Quinn, 40, a medical sales rep, contacted Wendy and arranged to deliver the cake to Ian and Lorraine the following day.

Chris's wife alerted him to the post as he was travelling from Leeds to Inverness for work.

Chris said: "They were absolutely chuffed and couldn't believe that it had come all this way.

"They were really pleased, and I was really pleased to meet them as they are a lovely couple.

The record-themed 60th birthday cake

"They were extremely grateful, just really nice and really pleasant."

Chris said the support from social media has been 'crazy' and that 'it's so nice to see how much positivity has come out of it'.

He said: "It's been lovely, everyone is saying it's just so nice that there still is nice people in the world but its just how I've been brought up, to be polite and do things for people without any reward.

"As somebody said, 'we need more Chris' in the world, which is a lovely thing to hear."