Scouting fun for all the family

Todmorden Scout Group is known for fun, adventure and life changing opportunities for young people. The group is supported wholly by volunteers who flexibly give their time to create an exciting programme that gives young people (and themselves!) lifelong skills, friendships and memories.

Todmorden's ever-growing Scout Group is hosting a family fun day out of St Mary's Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden on Sunday 19th October . The event is open to all members of the family, for everyone to come and experience the fun and adventure that Scouting has to offer people of all ages!

There will be inflatables, homemade pizzas, an international jamboree on the air and loads of opportunities to try brand new activities – there might even be a visit from our Mayor!

As Todmorden Scout Group grows, there's space for young people and adults! The adventure doesn't end when you turn 18. At the family fun day, you’ll see the magic of Scouting for all.