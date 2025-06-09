A man in his 80s who was hit by a van as he walked down the street has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

The man, who has not been named, was injured on Wednesday (Jun 4) at around 9.30am on Seamer Road in Scarborough when he was hit by a silver Volkswagen Transporter van.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Prior to the collision the van was travelling along Seamer Road towards Falsgrave Road.

“Traffic was busy that morning and we are appealing to anyone who saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision itself and has not yet spoken to the police, and anyone who has dashcam footage of the pedestrian, the van or the collision, to please get in touch.”

The force’s major collision investigation team is now investigating the incident, and said the driver of the van is set to be interviewed in due course.