The idea came to Sid Sadowskyj and Scott Elliott, known for their film Scott and Sid which won Best British Film in 2019, during lockdown and they recognised they could help promote their home county and attract visitors, students and investment back to Yorkshire after restrictions had lifted.

Rather than make ‘another tourist’ advert they decide to collaborate with contacts in the industry with backing from local councils and authorities.

Mr Sadowskyj said: “We have always been extremely proud to be from Yorkshire and we often ‘fly the flag’ for the county when we’re on set at other locations across the globe. When the news started reporting on the devastating impact the lockdown was having on local businesses and the economy, we knew that someone needed to step up to help our county, our residents and businesses, to emerge stronger.

Sid Sadowskyj and Scott Elliott, known for their film Scott and Sid which won Best British Film in 2019, working on their advert campaign Project Yorkshire which features Sean Bean.

“Together Scott and I came up with the idea of creating a short film that could act as a ‘calling card’ for local councils, businesses and anyone else in the region to use to promote all that is great about Yorkshire and why we believe it is the best place for people to visit, live and invest. We wanted to create more than just another ‘tourism advert or business investment video’ though, so we contacted some of our associates in the industry, including Hollywood composers, storytellers and writers to collaborate with us.

"We then put our heads together and in an ‘Avengers Assemble’ type moment, we came up with a concept for a whole campaign centred around the film that we are confident will really put Yorkshire on the map globally.”

In addition, numerous businesses in the region including Masons Gin, Kirklees College, Hunters and Siddall and Hilton, have also invested in the movie.

Sheffield actor, Sean Bean narrates Project Yorkshire - an advert to help Yorkshire cities, business and tourist spots recover after the pandemic and lockdown.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, the film, features numerous locations across Yorkshire including cityscapes, popular tourist spots and local businesses, and highlights key attractions and reasons behind why many people are drawn to the region. The finished film, which will be available to download online, will be narrated by Sean Bean from The Lord of The Rings, GoldenEye and Time.

Mr Sadowskyj added: "Sean was our first choice for narrator. Being a Yorkshire man himself with an iconic Yorkshire accent, not to mention his role as ‘King of the North’ in Game of Thrones, there was just no one better for the job.

“It’s been a huge honour to work with him on this project as it’s clear it means just as much to him to champion his home county as it does to us. Whilst sat in the recording studio, Sean said the first line of the script and Scott and I just looked at each other and fist bumped. We knew this was going to be something special."