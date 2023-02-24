Seb Mitchell: Over £9,000 raised for family of murdered Harrogate Grammar School pupil and karate champion

Over £9,000 has been raised for the family of 17-year-old boy murdered at a house in Harrogate.

Harrogate Grammar School pupil Seb Mitchell died after an altercation at the house on Claro Road on Sunday and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.

Seb was a talented karate champion who won a silver medal at last year’s Central England Open Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising page has been created by family member Sam Mitchell and donations will go towards a memorial for Seb.

Seb Mitchell, 17 (photo by the Mitchell family)

Sam said: “Seb recently passed away in tragic circumstances. Donations will go towards a memorial for us all to remember him by. Any additional funds raised will be donated to a relevant charity (or charities) to be chosen by the family.

“We would like to thank you all for all of the kind words and messages we have received and are receiving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Grammar School said: “Sometimes it is impossible to find the right words. Please donate, if you can, to support Seb’s family to raise funds for a memorial. Something to remember and never forget a special young man who loved his family and friends so very much. He will be missed.”

Laura Mackintosh, who had competed with Seb, said: “Seb was an incredible lad, the loss of someone as young, talented, lovely and bright as him is a tragedy. Training and competing with him was an absolute pleasure, he was polite, caring, supportive and a true natural athlete. I am gutted to say the least that he has been taken from the world well before his time and through such heartbreaking circumstances.

“Thoughts are with the whole Mitchell clan and his friends during this horrific time. If you have even a penny to spare please donate to his legacy, so we can make something positive out of something so heartbreaking.”

His karate instructor Matt Price posted: “Such a tragic loss of a life. Seb Mitchell was a truly gifted karate student. To have his life taken from him at such a young age is a tragedy. It was truly a pleasure to be your instructor and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad