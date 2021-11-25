Second World War bomb found in Yorkshire to be 'safely detonated'

The Second World War bomb has been discovered near Thwing and Burton Fleming in the Yorkshire Wolds.

Humberside Police said at 8am this morning (November 25) that the bomb would be detonated "shortly".

A statement from the force said: "To the residents of Thwing and Burton Fleming, please be aware that emergency services are in attendance to recently discovered World War 2 ordnance. This is going to be safely detonated shortly. There's no need to worry for if a loud disturbance is heard during this time."

It's the latest in a number of controlled explosions that have taken place in Yorkshire over the last few years.

The region was battered by German bombs during the Second World War, and a number of them remain unexploded. Earlier this year, a 500lb explosive was discovered in Goole was safely detonated after it was found on a building site. However, a theory arose that the bomb could have come from a Lancaster bomber, which crashed nearby.