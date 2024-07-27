Secret Garden and Orchard Cafés: Redundant workers battle for unpaid wages as cafés close
They are urging customers to boycott the Secret Garden Café on Jameson Street in Hull, which they say is the only one still left trading of eight cafés in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Eight Secret Garden and Orchard Cafés were acquired by local businessman Christopher Smith, after bakery chain Cooplands restructured. The cafés, including Cottingham, Bridlington, Beverley, Driffield and Scarborough reopened last June. However at the end of April this year bailiffs were turning up at cafés and several had meters removed, said former head of maintenance Andy Maynard.
Staff at Hull were told they had lost their jobs on June 4.
A letter from Mr Smith said the company was facing a "significant cashflow problem" and they'd no other option but to put the Hull business into liquidation, with staff made redundant immediately. It added: "Unfortunately, the company is no longer in a position to pay outstanding monies and you should look to the Insolvency Service for this."
Ex staff say they are owed around £1,500 in wages, holiday pay and pay in lieu of notice. Former cook and assistant manager Tina Wray is protesting while working two new jobs. She said: "I'm one of the lucky ones who does have a job. I'm still really angry. People are not going in so he’s not getting money – we are hitting him where it hurts."
Ex pot washer and waitress Pauline Brennan said: “It’s a disgrace. We’ve all got families and rely on the money. There’s bills to pay and it's going to put people into debt”.
Mr Smith said the protest wouldn’t affect him as the Hull café is now run by a different company: "The only person it will affect is the new tenant and obviously their ability to pay rent. It’s sad it has had to come to this as we took the business on with the intention that it would be a long-standing business, there’s been certain financial burdens. The increase in the national minimum wage hadn’t helped and the cost of goods have gone up across the board.” Begbies Traynor is overseeing the liquidation process for the eight cafés.