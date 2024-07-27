Former staff say they will carry on with a daily protest outside a café in Hull until they get the wages they are owed or it shuts its doors.

They are urging customers to boycott the Secret Garden Café on Jameson Street in Hull, which they say is the only one still left trading of eight cafés in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Eight Secret Garden and Orchard Cafés were acquired by local businessman Christopher Smith, after bakery chain Cooplands restructured. The cafés, including Cottingham, Bridlington, Beverley, Driffield and Scarborough reopened last June. However at the end of April this year bailiffs were turning up at cafés and several had meters removed, said former head of maintenance Andy Maynard.

Staff at Hull were told they had lost their jobs on June 4.

Former staff protesting outside the cafe in Jameson Street in Hull on Friday

A letter from Mr Smith said the company was facing a "significant cashflow problem" and they'd no other option but to put the Hull business into liquidation, with staff made redundant immediately. It added: "Unfortunately, the company is no longer in a position to pay outstanding monies and you should look to the Insolvency Service for this."

Ex staff say they are owed around £1,500 in wages, holiday pay and pay in lieu of notice. Former cook and assistant manager Tina Wray is protesting while working two new jobs. She said: "I'm one of the lucky ones who does have a job. I'm still really angry. People are not going in so he’s not getting money – we are hitting him where it hurts."

Ex pot washer and waitress Pauline Brennan said: “It’s a disgrace. We’ve all got families and rely on the money. There’s bills to pay and it's going to put people into debt”.