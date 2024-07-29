Tributes have been paid to two young men who died in a plane crash in Yorkshire this weekend.

Oliver Dawes, 24, and Matthew Bird, 21, both died when the plane crashed near Selby on Sunday (Jul 28).

A two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby, at around 9.50am on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Dawes, from Burley-on-Wharfdale, was described as “dearly-loved” in a statement released through North Yorkshire Police by his family, while Mr Bird, from Spofforth, “meant so much to so many” his family said.

Matthew Bird (left) and Oliver Dawes (right) dies in the crash on Sunday

Mr Dawes’ family said: “Yesterday, we lost a dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend. Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become.

"We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

Mr Bird’s family added in a statement: “Yesterday we lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Matthew meant so much to so many. We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

MP for Selby, Keir Mather has also paid tribute to two men who died following a plane crash in North Yorkshire.

“I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday,” Mr Mather said.

“My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

“Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.”