Two SEN-friendly play centres in Yorkshire have shared with parents and carers that they are closing due to personal reasons and ‘ongoing operational costs.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ ‘first’ SEN playcentre and cafe has announced its closing later this month.

SENsory Playworld in Morley is closing, following the closure this week of Halifax-based LittleLegz SEN centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SENsory Playworld posted their news on Facebook with “heavy hearts”.

“After much deliberation and exploring every possible option, we’ve made the very difficult decision to close our doors,” a statement said.

“This hasn’t been an easy choice. Unfortunately, high ongoing operational costs and a number of unforeseen personal challenges have made it unsustainable for us to continue running the centre to the standard our families deserve.”

The popular Morley playcentre had hoped to continue operating until the end of summer but it has been forced to close on July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: “We started this journey with love, lived experience, and a vision to support neurodivergent children and their families and thanks to you, that vision became a reality.

“The warmth, community, and shared understanding that’s grown here has been beyond anything we imagined, and we are truly grateful. We know how important this kind of space is for so many families in Leeds and beyond.”

Sensory Playworld in Morley | Sensory Playworld/Facebook

Hundreds of people online shared their sadness on hearing the news. One follower said they hope they are able to reopen somewhere else.

They said: “So sorry and saddened to hear this. Please keep searching and networking to see if you could open elsewhere, as you guys are definitely onto something big here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Massive gap in the market for this as well as the high demand for us SEN families to go somewhere that our children can be included, happy, and safe. Good luck and thank you for all that you have already done.”

Another parent said it was “heartbreaking” for so many families with neurodivergent children.

She said: “We have loved coming over the last year. Wishing you luck with whatever lies in the future.”

This week, LittleLegz in Halifax also closed, the first of two major blows for parents and carers of SEN young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to offer private sessions, parties, holiday clubs, and day services for our clients,” it said.

“Regrettably, we are no longer able to sustain our cherished sessions due to the significant time and effort required, with health considerations playing a crucial role in this decision.”