As cult global beauty retailer Sephora prepared to open its new store at Sheffield’s Meadowhall, the Yorkshire Post was treated to an exclusive sneak preview inside the global beauty brand’s “temple of beauty”.

The day before the official opening ceremony at 9am sharp on Friday, July 11, we had a sneak peak (and a play) inside the new Sephora store, while it was free of crowds and still being prepared for the big launch.

As these pictures and the video show, it looks bold, bright and enticing, full of exclusive brands and try-on opportunities.

First look: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at the Sephora Meadowhall Sheffield store.

The opening day also featured refreshments, entertainment, pro sessions, DJs, spin to win, and queue freebies.

If you could not make it to the opening day, the Sephora team will also be there to surprise customers with goodie bags for the first people in the queue on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, with more beauty to be discovered throughout the week.

Sephora is located on the Upper Level High Street area of the Meadowhall Centre. The red and yellow car parks are the closest and visitors can use the main dome entrance.

After the opening day, the store will open in line with centre opening hours - 10am- 9pm Monday-Friday, 9am- 8pm Saturdays and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

First look: Sephora Collection at the Sephora Meadowhall Sheffield store.

Sheffield’s Sephora UK store offers Yorkshire beauty lovers an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including its own namesake range, Sephora Collection.

Customers can find exclusive “Only at Sephora” brands such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Merit and Tower 28, alongside TikTok sensations including Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

There will be more than 135 must-have brands to choose from including a curated selection of Sephora UK exclusives.

Meadowhall is Sephora’s first store in Yorkshire and its ninth store in the UK, joining other standalones at Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City, Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Newcastle’s Eldon Square, Gateshead’s Metrocentre, Birmingham Bullring and Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.

First look: Hot on Social Media brands at the Sephora Meadowhall Sheffield store.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, says: “The iconic beauty brand has taken the UK by storm and being one of the first places Sephora has chosen for a store is fantastic.

“Sephora’s in-store experiences, extensive range and exclusive brands that have been so popular across the globe will undoubtedly be a huge hit with our visitors and we know they will be just as excited as us about the opening.”