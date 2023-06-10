All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Seven-year-old girl left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Yorkshire crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a seven-year-old girl was left with ‘life-threatening’ injuries following a crash.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

South Yorkshire Police said a blue Fiat Punto hit a pedestrian at around 5.15pm on Friday (Jun 9) on East Avenue in Doncaster.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The child was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital via ambulance where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Fiat Punto remained on scene and is assisting officers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 706 of June 9. Dashcam and CCTV footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

A seven-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a crash in DoncasterA seven-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a crash in Doncaster
A seven-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a crash in Doncaster
Related topics:YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncasterSheffield Children's Hospital