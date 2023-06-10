Seven-year-old girl left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Yorkshire crash

South Yorkshire Police said a blue Fiat Punto hit a pedestrian at around 5.15pm on Friday (Jun 9) on East Avenue in Doncaster.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The child was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital via ambulance where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Fiat Punto remained on scene and is assisting officers.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 706 of June 9. Dashcam and CCTV footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.