Seven-year-old’s artwork raises hundreds for Salvation Army homelessness outreach project

A generous seven-year-old boy has raised hundreds of pounds by selling pictures he has drawn to support people who are rough sleeping in York.

Artistic Louis Fletcher was inspired to do something to help after seeing people sleeping on the streets during visits to the city centre.

After setting up a stall outside his home in the nearby village of Nafferton, he has raised well over £300 by drawing windmills, rainbows, flowers, whales, dolphins and much more, for The Salvation Army’s York Early Intervention and Prevention Team, which supports people who are homeless.

Louis’ mum Samantha said: “It started in York last Christmas when he saw people on the streets. He was horrified. We explained that they didn’t have anywhere to live, so since then whenever we’ve seen a person rough sleeping he has asked ‘can we go and buy them something?’ Then during the summer holidays out of nowhere he said he wanted to raise money for people who are homeless, he had been thinking about it. He said ‘I’m really lucky to have a bed and somewhere to sleep’ so it went from there.

Louis Fletcher at his stall raising money for York outreach

“It was all his idea. He set up his little stall outside the front of our house with a sign saying ‘help for the homeless’ and was drawing pictures for a pound, then taking donations. Within half an hour he had £5 and it went from strength-to-strength. Some people gave two or three pounds, others gave ten pounds. I’d say he’s done well over 100 pictures and raised more than £300.

“We live in a small village and people were stopping to talk to him, then with the power of social media word spread and people were messaging me with requests. He’s loved it, he loves to communicate with other people, he’s a real social bunny so I think he’s really enjoyed just chatting to people who have stopped by.

“His target was £30 and he obviously went well over £300, which is amazing to think a little seven year old has raised that amount of money by drawing pictures. I’m so, so proud of him. It was not done on a whim, he committed to it.

“Last week he got sent an anonymous letter with a £50 donation, they said they were so impressed with what he’d done and told him to keep up the good work.”

Louis Fletcher's artwork

The donations will go towards the work that Charlie Malarkey, service manager at The Salvation Army’s York Early Intervention and Prevention Team, does in the city to support people who are homeless. He offers practical support such as food and hygiene products and signposting from a drop-in at Lawrence Street as well as running boxing and fitness classes.

Louis, who received a Headteacher’s Award on his first day back at school for what he’s done, went to Lawrence Street to meet Charlie and hear about where the money will go.

Samantha continued: “We were looking for a charity that helps people who are homeless and were told about Charlie. It was lovely to see that it will genuinely go towards helping people, giving them things like food, hygiene and sanitary products, warm clothes or gym clothes for the sports. You could tell Charlie has a real passion for it and what he does there is amazing.

“Thank you to everyone who bought a picture, donated and spread the word. People have been so generous and it’s meant a lot to Louis.”

Louis Fletcher with Charlie at York outreach

Charlie Malarkey said: “Louis is an absolute superstar with a heart of gold. The money he has raised will really help support people especially as we go into the winter months when life gets even harder for people sleeping rough. It’s thanks to generous people like Louis that The Salvation Army can continue to help those in need.”