Are you familiar with these quirky Yorkshire phrases and can you come up with more?

1. Wood in t'oile - Please close the door

2. Be'er door than winda - Would you mind moving, please? I can't see ahead

3. C'd eat an oss - I feel rather peckish

4. Three sheets to t'wind, 'im - Avoid that man. He comes across as a little odd

5. Borrer Shanks' Pony - Walk there, you lazy so and so

6. Council pop - water