A 21-year-old man has died a week after a crash involving a scooter and a parked car.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 12.25am on August 12 on Sharrow Lane in Sheffield.

The force was called to the scene following reports a black Piaggio Fly motor scooter crashed into a parked blue Toyota Yaris.

The rider of the scooter, a 21-year-old man, was given medical attention at the scene and taken to hospital, but police have now confirmed the man died as a result of his injuries.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers, South Yorkshire Police said.

A statement from the force added: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses or those who were nearby who might have dashcam footage or CCTV that could help in our officers' investigation to come forward.”