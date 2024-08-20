Sharrow Lane, Sheffield fatal crash: 21-year-old man dies a week after scooter crashed into parked car
South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 12.25am on August 12 on Sharrow Lane in Sheffield.
The force was called to the scene following reports a black Piaggio Fly motor scooter crashed into a parked blue Toyota Yaris.
The rider of the scooter, a 21-year-old man, was given medical attention at the scene and taken to hospital, but police have now confirmed the man died as a result of his injuries.
His family are being supported by specially-trained officers, South Yorkshire Police said.
A statement from the force added: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses or those who were nearby who might have dashcam footage or CCTV that could help in our officers' investigation to come forward.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 15 of August 12, or online here.
