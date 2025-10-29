Sheffield allotment fees set to rise by more than five per cent in two years' time

Allotment charges in Sheffield are set to rise by 5.1 per cent in two years’ time.

The rise will affect the cost of renting more than 3,400 allotment plots provided by Sheffield City Council. The cost in 2027/28 will range from £54.18 for the smallest plot of up to 100m² to £218.72 for a plot measuring up to 301m².

Rent for the Parson Cross 1 site would rise to £15.57 and the Parson Cross 2 cost would be £27.09. The pigeon loft rental charge would rise to £67.92.

The increases represent rises from the 2026 rental price, ranging from 76p for Parson Cross 1 to £10.61 for the biggest plots.

The issue will be discussed at the council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee on Monday (November 3). The increase has to be annouced to allotment holders a year in advance.

Prices were increased by 60 per cent in April 2014 and annual rises followed from 2018.

A discount structure introduced a decade ago cuts the cost for those on low income or people with disabilities to 25 per cent of the full fee and this would remain in place.

A report to the committee says: “Rent increases in 2024/25 and 2025/26 were below the Consumer Price Index (June CPI) inflation levels and therefore, when considered alongside significant cost increases for the service (services/suppliers), it represents a budget ‘reduction’ to allotments.

“The reduced budget has resulted in fewer site improvements being possible.”

The increase for April 2024 was 5.5 per cent and it was 5.96 per cent this year. Next year’s increase will be 2 per cent.

The report says that those figures led to a loss of £14,352.62 income in 2024/25, plus projected losses of £22,625.99 in 2025/26 and £23,078.51 in 2026/27.

“The proposal has been based on the 2025 consultation where tenants indicated they were willing to accept rent increases in line with CPI inflation plus an additional 1.5 per cent and references the 2018 consultation that they preferred the decision to be taken annually,” the report adds.

“It is therefore proposed that the rent increase will correspond to the ONS [Office of National Statistics] CPI inflation rate of 3.6 per cent plus 1.5 per cent (based on CPI figures for June 2025). This proposal does not generate a saving to the council.”