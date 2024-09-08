The depth and diversity of Yorkshire’s food scene has been highlighted as ten Yorkshire culinary institutions are finalists in Uber Eats’ Best Restaurant of the Year in the UK and Ireland.

Yorkshire-made Asian soul food, kebabs, Italian cuisine and sandwiches are amongst the food that is being celebrated in this year’s Restaurant of the Year Awards.

One of the shortlisted venues is Leeds-based Sqew which recently won an award in the British Kebab Awards.

The restaurant on Duncan Street in Leeds City Centre was crowned the Best Lebanese Restaurant or Takeaway in the UK.

Sqew in Leeds City Centre

Now, Sqew who are ‘bringing authentic shawarma’ up north are up for another award.

Owner Mitchell Renshaw, 36, who lives in Otley, said: “Me and the team are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for Uber Eats Best restaurant of the Year.”

The striking restaurant takes inspiration from the culinary traditions of the Levant, a region in the eastern Mediterranean that includes Lebanon and Syria.

While many people stumble on Sqew after a night out, a lot of people return to the venue sober to enjoy a taste of their authentic kebabs, falafel and freshly made bread and salads.

The other Leeds-based eateries include social media friendly sandwich bar Silvers, Mr Tea who serves up popular bento boxes and greek restaurants Mythos.

Sibu serves up asian soul food in Batley and My Peshawar Bradford is also nominated.

Sheffield also appears a popular city for foodie hotspots with Mexican foodie haven The Street Food Chef, Little Snack Bar which serves up Taiwanese grub, Napoli Centro and the Unit gourmet burger bar all nominated.

There are 130 finalists from 12 regions within the UK and Ireland, which will be contending for the 2024 title.

All nominees will be competing for the winner’s cash prize of £100,000 won by Sandwich Sandwich in the 2023 edition.

The restaurant who comes in second place will receive a cash prize to help grow their business, as well as a marketing support package from Uber Eats.