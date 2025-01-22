Sheffield brewery pulls knife-shaped beer handle honouring legendary cutler after complaint it could 'promote violence'

A beer pump handle shaped like a knife in memory of a master cutler whose clients included the Queen and Elvis Presley has been withdrawn after a single complaint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Mesters Brewing Company in Sheffield created a beer called Stan IPA in honour of Stan Shaw who had an 80 year career creating bespoke pocket and pen knives in the city.

The ale is served in local pubs with a handle shaped like a pocket knife and with a tap clip featuring an image of Stan, who died in 2021 aged 94, holding a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they have now been withdrawn following a single complaint that they 'encourage violence.' And alcohol industry regulator The Portman Group agreed the logo is likely to promote anti-social behaviour and support knife crime so will have to be changed.

After Stan passed away aged 94 in 2021, Little Mesters Brewing company in Sheffield decided to produce the beer in memory of him called the 'Stan IPA.'

Brewery director Ben Shaw, 50, said: "We are absolutely gutted as we are so proud to be associated with Stan. We made this beer to commemorate him.

"We've had one single complaint and it feels like a really unfair situation. We completely respect The Portman Group and what they stand for, but this really doesn't add anything to knife crime at all in my mind.

"It doesn't glorify knives, it is showing a true craftsman doing what he did best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, who is no relation to Stan, initially created the beer to raise money for a memorial in memory of the knifemaker and all proceeds originally went towards that.

The ale was named after Stan Shaw, a cutler who had a nearly a 80-year-long career creating pocket knives, exhibition knives, and pen knives.

And he says it never crossed his mind that would people would complain about the logo, which he described as "a master craftman showing his craft."

He added : "We never thought people would complain as there is nothing violent about it. It's a master craftman showing his craft.

"Stan was a knifemaker so it would be very difficult to commemorate him without having an image of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It never crossed our minds that it could offend anyone and I don't believe that it does promote knife crime in any way."

A beer logo that was created in memory of man who made knives for the Queen and Elvis Presley has been discontinued after a member of the public complained that it encouraged violence.

Ben, of Sheffield, South Yorks., says that no further products with the current logo would be made but existing stock would continue to be sold.

He is now trying to find a new way to commemorate Stan, who was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2006 for services to the Sheffield cutlery industry, on the ale.

Ben said: "We are looking at all our avenues now to see how we can re-brand and commemorate Stan in some way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel that it's not right to name Stan with no mention of a knife but we are looking at all options.

"Hopefully we can keep his memory alive and pay him the respects that he deserves."

Ben says he has spoken to Stan's family, who are said to be "very disappointed" that the logo will have to be changed.

He said: "They are very disappointed because it's a single complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stan's son pointed out that the image has been used in the national press many times and never caused offence to anyone."