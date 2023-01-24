A group of local residents are fighting plans for Sheffield’s latest all-day food hall on Ecclesall Road over noise concerns.

Inventive Service Company wants to transform the vacant Gothic-style Sunday school building at 605 Ecclesall Road into the new venture which would be called Founders & Co.

It follows the success of food halls Kommune, Cutlery Works and Sheffield Plate in other parts of the city

If approved by Sheffield Council, Ecclesall Road’s site would offer a restaurant, bar and local business hub with space for retail and work meetings as well as outdoor seating.

A plan for the food hall

Opening hours would be 7am until 1.30am, every day.

But 17 local residents and the health and environmental protection services objected to the licensing application.

Concerns were raised about noise nuisance with residents asking for the opening hours to be reduced, parking problems and there being a “surplus” of food and drink businesses in the area already.

Keith and Danielle Lythe, who live near the site, said: “Whilst we are glad to see that this distinctive building might be saved, we have to express our disappointment at the lack of imagination which is seeing it earmarked for yet another food and drink outlet to be added to the extensive list of pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants, takeaway and fast food joints (including a significant number which have closed and are now empty) which line Ecclesall Road east of Hunters Bar.

“This is not to mention the numerous, similar establishments on Sharrow Vale Road.”

There were also two letters of support.

Charlotte Whittaker and Richard Howard said: “As local residents we feel that this venture would be a fantastic opportunity for the area.

“Growing up in Sheffield in the late 1990s/ early 2000s, I can only ever remember this church in an abandoned condition. The plans put forward would resurrect a derelict and unsightly building.

“Furthermore, it would bring new jobs and investment into the area. Similar ventures, such as Cutlery Works and Kommune in other parts of the city have led to thriving businesses which is great for the city.”