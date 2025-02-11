Sheffield: Roads remain closed amid fears over ‘man with weapons’
Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated.
South Yorkshire Police posted an update on social media on Tuesday afternoon saying emergency services were still on the scene and the road closures on the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square and Derek Dooley Way remained in place.
Trams and other public transport have been affected.
The force said: "Last night just after 7pm we responded to concerns for a man inside a property on Broad Street.
"The man is alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself."
Police said people should continue to avoid the area.
The statement added: "We understand the disruption and impact this incident is having on our communities, those affected by the evacuation, roads closures and those concerned for loved ones in the area.
"Our aim is to bring the incident to a close safely and get everyone and their families back to their homes as soon as possible."