Maddy Cusack: Inquest into death of former Sheffield United captain delayed
The hearing was due to take place on April 16 and 17, with a further day reserved if required on April 22, but Chesterfield Coroners’ Court has confirmed that is no longer the case.
A new pre-inquest hearing has been provisionally scheduled for April 24, the court said. The court did not confirm a reason for the inquest being indefinitely put back.
Cusack died on September 20, 2023, and within a week her family had sent a written complaint to Sheffield United, outlining a range of issues she had been facing which they said all stemmed from her relationship with the head coach of the women’s team at the time, Jonathan Morgan.
Coroner Sophie Cartwright had committed to sharing disclosure documents with “properly interested persons” in the case, including Cusack’s family, United and Morgan, by January 20.
The Football Association’s legal counsel Stephen Walsh said at a pre-inquest hearing on January 13 that a report it had produced examining the circumstances of Cusack’s death had been completed and would be shared with the coroner.
The FA investigation was opened in January 2024, with the governing body saying at the time that its purpose was “to understand whether or not any further action is required under our jurisdiction within football”.
Sheffield United commissioned a company called Safecall to compile a report following the complaint from Cusack’s family. That concluded in December 2023 and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
United sacked Morgan in February last year after information came to light about a relationship he had with a player while he was in charge at Leicester. His dismissal was not related to the FA investigation, but was welcomed by the Cusack family.
